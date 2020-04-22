Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $13,160,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

