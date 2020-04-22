Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,898 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $301.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

