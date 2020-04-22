Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,212.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,193.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,315.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,476.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.