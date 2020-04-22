HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Stock Position Lowered by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $97,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,734,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,941,000 after buying an additional 1,352,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 1,182.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 618,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after acquiring an additional 570,597 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $21,145,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,156,000 after acquiring an additional 408,523 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.59.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

