Consolidated Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $508.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

