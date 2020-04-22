Consolidated Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,476.80.

GOOGL opened at $1,212.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $866.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,193.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,315.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.