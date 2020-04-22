AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Raised by Csenge Advisory Group

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. grace capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. The company has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.66.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

