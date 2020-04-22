Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,212.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,193.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,315.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,476.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

