Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,476.80.

GOOGL opened at $1,212.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,193.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,315.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $833.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

