Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $374.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

