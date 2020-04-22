Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $726,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

