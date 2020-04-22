Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,216.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,197.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,316.42. The firm has a market cap of $881.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

