Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amgen by 8.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $230.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.16. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

