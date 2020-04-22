Benin Management CORP Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Benin Management CORP decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 89.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 124,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% in the first quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.