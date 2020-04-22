Arnhold LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 19,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.14.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $268.37 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,183.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

