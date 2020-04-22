Berenberg Bank Upgrades Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) to Buy

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $106.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $101.00. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.93.

NYSE:ICE opened at $87.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,214 shares of company stock worth $19,039,789. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,940,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after purchasing an additional 890,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,263,000 after purchasing an additional 632,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

