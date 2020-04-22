Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,953,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,692,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.92 and its 200-day moving average is $161.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

