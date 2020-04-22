First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,803 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $106.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.62. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.