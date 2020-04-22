First Hawaiian Bank Sells 678 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANTM. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.36.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $249.37 on Wednesday. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

