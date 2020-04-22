CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that CDW will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.