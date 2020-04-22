Benchmark Cuts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $180.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $375.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.03% from the company’s current price.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.11.

NYSE:BA opened at $136.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

