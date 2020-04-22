Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stock Position Reduced by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.81. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

