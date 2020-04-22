Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

PNC stock opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $138.63.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

