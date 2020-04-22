Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 41,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $153.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

