Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,214 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.89.

Shares of SBUX opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.21. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

