iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

