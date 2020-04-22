Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in 3M by 3,725.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in 3M by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,843,000 after acquiring an additional 977,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after acquiring an additional 550,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $141.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

