Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 99,447 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $56,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $241.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

