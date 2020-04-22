Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,429,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NYSE:MO opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

