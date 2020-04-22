Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 460 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after buying an additional 1,566,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,639,000 after buying an additional 115,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after buying an additional 265,354 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $261.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.21.
Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.
In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
About Air Products & Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.