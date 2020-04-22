Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

