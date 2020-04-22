Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB opened at $139.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average of $136.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.