Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

WM stock opened at $96.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

