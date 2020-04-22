Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in General Mills by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.5% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $61.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $701,075.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,444 shares of company stock worth $7,825,613 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

