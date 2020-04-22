Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,438,000 after buying an additional 226,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY stock opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $160.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.02 and a 200-day moving average of $128.83.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.