Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 36.7% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 37.8% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $2,328.12 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,969.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,880.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,193.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra raised their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,353.52.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
