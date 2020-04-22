DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,600 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CarMax were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 7.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 7.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 52.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

