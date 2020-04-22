Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

