Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $366,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,204,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,916,000 after acquiring an additional 163,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $170.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.58 and its 200 day moving average is $187.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.