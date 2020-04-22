Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,666,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $141.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.