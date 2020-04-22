Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,486,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $115,063,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $161.43 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

