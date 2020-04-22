Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at $4,929,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $286,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $139.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

