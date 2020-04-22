General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in General Mills by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 570.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,885.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,613. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

