Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

