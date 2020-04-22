DNB Asset Management AS Sells 25,600 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.44.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

