Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Linde were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Linde by 15.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.47.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $178.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.29. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

