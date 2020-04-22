Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $821,638,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,003,000 after buying an additional 682,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after buying an additional 443,415 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,079,000 after buying an additional 419,980 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,909,000 after buying an additional 242,603 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $263.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cfra raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.91.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,223.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $242,071.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,507.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $216.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.10. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

