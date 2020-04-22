Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,649 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 4,207 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,398,000. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,276.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

