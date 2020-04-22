AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

