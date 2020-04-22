Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 662 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $273.86 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.82 and its 200-day moving average is $305.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

